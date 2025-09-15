E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 423,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $155,131,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $423.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.