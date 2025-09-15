Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $94.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

