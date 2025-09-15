MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 83,700 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the August 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MediPharm Labs Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDIF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. MediPharm Labs has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

About MediPharm Labs

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the production and sale of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extracts, concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and advanced derivative products in Canada, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis active ingredients and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.