MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 83,700 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the August 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MediPharm Labs Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of OTCMKTS MEDIF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. MediPharm Labs has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
About MediPharm Labs
