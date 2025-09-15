Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 407,600 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the August 15th total of 180,400 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.61. 84,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $489.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.00. Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $61.95.

Get Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUKZ. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Company Profile

The Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Range Nuclear Renaissance index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of stocks of companies from around the world that are operating within the nuclear fuel and energy industry. NUKZ was launched on Jan 23, 2024 and is issued by Range.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.