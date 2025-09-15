1,205 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Purchased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 874,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,291,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $166.18 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.83.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

