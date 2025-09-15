Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Rises By 130.9%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,400 shares, an increase of 130.9% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITBP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,724. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

