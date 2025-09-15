Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,810,000 shares, a growth of 133.2% from the August 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 24.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 24.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTLK. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Oncobiologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Oncobiologics in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Oncobiologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Oncobiologics Stock Performance

OTLK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,277. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.49. Oncobiologics has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncobiologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oncobiologics by 865.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oncobiologics by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oncobiologics by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncobiologics by 74.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncobiologics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Stories

