Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Short Interest Up 134.6% in August

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,100 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,750. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

