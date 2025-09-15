286 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Acquired by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

LLY opened at $754.90 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $942.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $741.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $775.51. The company has a market capitalization of $714.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

