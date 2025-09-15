Insider Buying: The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Insider Acquires 538 Shares of Stock

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) insider Richard West purchased 538 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 per share, for a total transaction of £677.88.

The Bankers Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LON BNKR traded up GBX 0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 126.58. 1,968,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,078. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 94.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 45.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6,458.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The bank reported GBX 1.16 EPS for the quarter. The Bankers Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 94.23%.

About The Bankers Investment Trust

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.