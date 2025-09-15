NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) CEO Matthew Schatzman Acquires 281,500 Shares

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Schatzman purchased 281,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $2,009,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,246,316 shares in the company, valued at $37,458,696.24. The trade was a 5.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NextDecade Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $6.76. 3,886,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.35. NextDecade Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Analysts predict that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 2.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,704,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 12.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,559,000 after acquiring an additional 386,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NextDecade by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,102,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,642,000 after acquiring an additional 444,518 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in NextDecade by 17.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 338,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in NextDecade by 520.0% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextDecade

About NextDecade

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.