NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) CEO Matthew Schatzman Acquires 281,500 Shares

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Schatzman purchased 281,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $2,009,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,246,316 shares in the company, valued at $37,458,696.24. The trade was a 5.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NextDecade Trading Down 1.2%
NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $6.76. 3,886,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.35. NextDecade Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $12.12.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Analysts predict that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
