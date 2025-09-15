Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Elevation Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $190.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

