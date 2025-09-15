Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $238.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.19 and its 200 day moving average is $211.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

