Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Stryker by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 23,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $383.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

