Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $121.96 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $127.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.19.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

