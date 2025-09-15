Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337,299 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,050,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,225,000 after acquiring an additional 528,314 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,593,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,297,000 after acquiring an additional 652,246 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on T. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

