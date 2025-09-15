4,473 Shares in Pfizer Inc. $PFE Acquired by Livelsberger Financial Advisory

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Pfizer accounts for 2.1% of Livelsberger Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,397 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,402,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,740 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,709,000 after purchasing an additional 838,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $23.91 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

