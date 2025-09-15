PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

