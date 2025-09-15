Arvest Investments Inc. Has $507,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $460.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $441.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $461.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.