Invesco QQQ $QQQ is D. Scott Neal Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 14.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $586.66 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $587.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.68.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

