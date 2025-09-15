Webster Bank N. A. Sells 362 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ABBV opened at $218.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.82 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

