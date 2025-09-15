Pantheon Resrcs (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

Pantheon Resrcs (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 190,500 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 321,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pantheon Resrcs Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of PTHRF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.36. 689,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. Pantheon Resrcs has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

About Pantheon Resrcs

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

