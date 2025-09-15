Pantheon Resrcs (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

Pantheon Resrcs (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 190,500 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 321,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Pantheon Resrcs Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of PTHRF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.36. 689,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. Pantheon Resrcs has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.94.
