Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OTCMKTS:ORBT remained flat at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. Orbit International has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 11.59%.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

