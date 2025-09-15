Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Short Interest Up 113.8% in August

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,500 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of Pelangio Exploration stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.12. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Pelangio Exploration has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
