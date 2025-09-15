Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Short Interest Up 113.8% in August

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,500 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Pelangio Exploration stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.12. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Pelangio Exploration has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.

Get Pelangio Exploration alerts:

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.