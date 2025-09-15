Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,800 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the August 15th total of 76,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%

OTLC stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 226,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,061. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

