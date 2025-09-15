Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $214.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

