Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 112.9% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3%

WFC stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $51.75 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

