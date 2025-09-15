Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,081.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 36,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,137 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $293.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.00 and its 200 day moving average is $304.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.18 and a 52-week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.