iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $190.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.84.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

