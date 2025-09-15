Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $218.22 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.30. The firm has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

