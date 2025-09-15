Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $66.32 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

