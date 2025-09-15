Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.