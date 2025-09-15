Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of BX opened at $181.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

