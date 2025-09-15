Schulz Wealth LTD. Sells 220 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Schulz Wealth LTD. lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,661,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 598,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,397,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1%

TSM opened at $259.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $264.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.56 and its 200 day moving average is $203.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

