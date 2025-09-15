ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.62.

Shares of COP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.86. The company had a trading volume of 674,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,505. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.92. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

