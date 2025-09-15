PTM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

PTM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,196,000 after acquiring an additional 113,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,496,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,360,000 after acquiring an additional 365,856 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

