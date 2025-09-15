Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IVV opened at $660.72 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $662.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.37. The stock has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

