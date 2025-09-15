Parallel Advisors LLC Has $16.78 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.6% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $238.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $236.67 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.74.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.92.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

