Twele Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 237,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

