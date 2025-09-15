Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.09 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
