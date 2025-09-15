RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley $MS

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 111.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,693,440.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 186,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,307,590.40. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $4,092,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 399,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,325,688.65. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Price Performance
MS stock opened at $156.47 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $94.33 and a 52 week high of $157.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.