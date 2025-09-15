Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for about 1.5% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.9%

CocaCola stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $288.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

