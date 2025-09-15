Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,000 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BLCN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.86. 3,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $30.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.0303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

