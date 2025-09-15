AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $525.00 to $640.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $590.70 and last traded at $586.37, with a volume of 1284517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $582.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APP. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $547.00 to $664.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.95.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APP

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total value of $58,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,283,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,014,072. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.86. The stock has a market cap of $198.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.44.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.