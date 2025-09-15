Short Interest in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Decreases By 61.6%

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,100 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,603. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $483.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.80. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

