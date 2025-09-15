Short Interest in Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Expands By 135.4%

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 253,800 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the August 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Country Garden Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Country Garden Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services Business.
