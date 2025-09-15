Short Interest in Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Expands By 135.4%

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 253,800 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the August 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Country Garden Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Country Garden Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CTRGF remained flat at C$0.82 during trading hours on Monday. Country Garden Services has a one year low of C$0.54 and a one year high of C$0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.78.

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services Business.

