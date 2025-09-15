RMR Wealth Builders Buys 1,534 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.79. The stock has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.