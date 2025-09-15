Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the August 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ambow Education Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.72. 2,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,182. Ambow Education has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

