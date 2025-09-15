RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 268 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $238.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.