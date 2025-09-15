NBC Securities Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,743,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $309,192,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,456 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $95.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,175,555. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

